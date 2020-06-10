Janet Mills extends Maine’s civil state of emergency another 30 days

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

June 10, 2020

Gov. Janet Mills has extended her 30-day coronavirus civil state of emergency proclamation for the third time since the pandemic began, warning on Wednesday that COVID-19 is very much a threat despite the relaxing of some virus-inspired restrictions.

The second extension, due to end Thursday, gives Mills the ability to suspend the enforcement of laws, establish emergency reserves of certain products and allows the state to access federal funding to mitigate the outbreak.

The order now extends until July 10 and with it, Maine stays with nearly every other state in the nation in maintaining states of emergency. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu renewed his State of Emergency as well, Mills said in a short statement released Wednesday.

“It is important for all of us to remember that this dangerous, highly contagious and untreatable virus is still all around us,” Mills said. “As Maine continues to reopen and more people begin to interact, we must remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines, such as wearing face coverings, staying six feet apart whenever possible and washing our hands frequently, to protect ourselves and others. In the meantime, our Administration will do all we can to continue to safeguard public health and support our economic recovery.”

Under Maine law, State of Civil Emergency Proclamations may only be issued in 30 day increments.

