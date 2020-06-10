Maine State Museum to reopen after 3 months of closure

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 10, 2020 5:26 am

The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Maine State Museum was scheduled to reopen to the public Wednesday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum’s head of visitor services, Joanna Torow, said the museum will look a bit different than it did before the pandemic. However, visitors will be able to see the newest exhibit, which is about Maine’s path to statehood.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The exhibit is part of Maine’s bicentennial celebration and was open for only a day before the museum closed in March.

The museum’s public hours are reduced to Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for more rigorous cleaning, officials said. The reduced hours are expected to last through at least Labor Day.

The state of Maine has had more than 2,600 cases of the virus and 100 deaths.