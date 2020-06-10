Portland company settles with MaineCare over providing childcare with no license

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• June 10, 2020 4:59 pm

Updated: June 10, 2020 5:41 pm

A home healthcare company in Portland will repay $111,200 to MaineCare to settle allegations that the company provided services for 45 intellectually disabled children four years ago despite lacking necessary licenses, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Noble Home Health Care, Inc. of Portland and its owner Mohamed A. Hassan submitted false claims to MaineCare from May to September 2016 for the services despite several warnings from Maine Department of Health and Human Services officials that Noble could not provide or bill MaineCare for, according to a civil-court complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland, Hassan subsequently admitted to Maine DHHS that he had to pay MaineCare back for the services Noble had provided without a license. MaineCare is the state’s Medicaid program.