Here’s a look at Trump’s visit and the crowds that surrounded it

Donald Trump visited the small manufacturing town of Guilford on Friday to tour the Puritan Medical Products factory. Supporters and protesters lined the streets. Here’s a glimpse of how the day unfolded.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
President Donald Trump landed at Bangor International Airport on Friday afternoon where he spoke at a roundtable with fisheries stakeholders before traveling to Guilford to tour a medical swab factory. The President signed a proclamation opening a national marine monument off the Gulf of Maine to commercial fishing.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Protesters kneel in front of a row of police officers at the Bangor International Airport to protest racism and police brutality and the president's visit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Matthew Annis of Charleston, left, and Alicia Halloran of Hudson, center, wave flags in support of President Donald Trump on the side of Water Street in Guilford on June 5.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Spectators lined the fence next to Bangor International Airport's General Aviation Terminal on Maine Avenue to watch President Donald Trump depart in Air Force One Friday around 5:30.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Amber Richards of Brownville sheds a tear during an emotional exchange with a Trump supporter on June 5 in Guilford.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Sheree Brown of Moscow hangs a flag in support of President Donald Trump outside a Guilford restaurant on June 5.
Patrick Semansky | AP
President Donald Trump tours Puritan Medical Products medical swab manufacturing facility, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Guilford, Maine.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A man sticks his head out of the top of a car to declare his support for President Trump in Guilford on June 5.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Air Force One landed at Bangor International Airport Friday afternoon for a planned visit later in the day to Guilford where he will address workers at a medical swab manufacturer.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A crowd gathers with supporters and protesters of President Donald Trump in Guilford on June 5.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Watch: Trump holds fisheries roundtable
Natalie Williams | BDN
Carl Nester of Cleveland, Ohio, pulls a wheelbarrow of Trump swag along Water Street in Guilford on June 5.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
President Donald Trump lands at Bangor International Airport on Friday.
Patrick Semansky | AP
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Terry Alexander, owner of Jordan Lynn Inc., and President Donald Trump talk during a roundtable with fishing industry leaders at Bangor International Airport Friday.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Jim Anderson of Friendship waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump on Water Street in Guilford on June 5.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
President Donald Trump greets former governor Paul LePage after exiting Air Force One at Bangor International Airport on Friday.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A couple protesting in support of Black Lives Matter walks down Elm Street in Guilford on June 5.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Members of the Guilford fire department check out a truck that was covered in flags with conservative messages the morning of June 5. The owner of the truck was handing out T-shirts in support of President Donald Trump.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A woman with a sign reading “We All Bleed The Same Color” protests at the intersection of North Main and Water streets in Guilford on June 5.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Kristan Porter, president of Maine Lobstermen's Association, speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump and other fishing industry leaders on Friday.
Watch: Guilford protesters and Trump supporters
Natalie Williams | BDN
Stephen Elliott of Palermo speaks about why he decided to bring a gun to downtown Guilford on June 5 prior to President Donald Trump’s arrival.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
President Donald Trump enters Marine One to fly to Guilford to visit Puritan Medical Products.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Trump supporters gather along North Main Street in Guilford on June 5.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
Police and border patrol officers keep protesters back on Water Street in Guilford on June 5.
Patrick Semansky | AP
President Donald Trump smiles as he holds a swab he held near his nose as he tours Puritan Medical Products, a medical swab manufacturer, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Guilford, Maine.
Watch: Trump speaks at Puritan in Guilford
Natalie Williams | BDN
Josh Barnes, left, and Stephen Elliott, both of Palermo, walk down the street with guns before the president’s visit to Guilford on June 5.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
A woman sanitizes railings of the airstairs that President Trump will use when he exits Air Force One on Friday at Bangor International Airport. Trump is in Maine to visit Puritan Medical Products, a Guilford-based medical swab maker. Puritan's swabs are used for testing for the coronavirus.
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
A crowd gathers with supporters and protesters of President Donald Trump in Guilford on June 5.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A truck with a Trump banner draped across the back drives toward a crowd of supporters and protesters on Water Street in Guilford on June 5.
Natalie Williams | BDN
A border patrol agent monitors a crowd of protesters on Water Street in Guilford on June 5.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Gabriel Riitano, 17, of Dover-Foxcroft lines up signs in support of President Donald Trump along the side of Water Street the morning of June 5.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Kerry Birmingham of Topsham argues with a protester while President Donald Trump was touring the Puritan factory in Guilford on June 5.
Watch: Trump arrives at Bangor International Airport
