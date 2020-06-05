Crowds line Guilford streets awaiting Donald Trump’s visit early Friday

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• June 5, 2020 10:34 am

Updated: June 5, 2020 1:49 pm

This story will be updated.

GUILFORD, Maine — Supporters of President Donald Trump and a smaller number of protesters hit the streets of this small manufacturing town Friday ahead of his visit in the afternoon to a local factory that produces swabs to test for the coronavirus.

By noon, at least 150 of his supporters had gathered in the downtown area, which is just a few blocks away from the Puritan Medical Products plant the president will visit.

But there were also at least 50 opponents of the president gathered near the corner of North Main Street and Water Street, holding up signs that protested Trump himself as well as violence against black people. Around noon, they started chanting “Black Lives Matter,” prompting Trump supporters to respond with chants of “All Lives Matter” and “Four More Years.”

Deputies from various county sheriff’s offices were also stationed around the downtown, standing outside their cruisers and making lighthearted conversation with different clusters of people.

In front of the Red Maple Inn restaurant, where a pro-Trump banner was hanging, Cheree Brown of Moscow was collecting signatures for a Republican Party effort to repeal ranked-choice voting. She said her main goals for the day were to honor the workers at Puritan and cheer on Trump.

“I’m thrilled he’s coming, but I’m more thrilled for Puritan Medical Products,” she said. “And it’s the president of the United States!”

Across from King Cummings Park, Mike and Pam Spardello of Kingfield were standing among another group of Trump supporters who were listening to country music playing out of a Jeep Wrangler.

Holding up a sign that featured an image of Uncle Sam encouraging people to “stop socialism,” Mike said that he recognized the importance of black lives and all other lives — and Pam added that she thinks Hong Kong should be “free.”

“He has been vilified since before he came down the escalator,” said Mike, referring to Trump’s 2015 announcement that he was running for president. “He has been fighting for the people who see through the lies.”

But even in rural Maine, there was evidence of the ongoing protests against racism and police violence that have consumed Washington D.C. and many other U.S. cities. Protestors started gathering by 8:30 a.m., when a small group of young women from Somerset County held up anti-Trump signs to drivers passing by on Water Street.

One of them featured a hand-drawn caricature of a miniature Trump in diapers that proclaimed: “Get back in your bunker, baby!”

Nia Irving, 21, of Fairfield, a graduate student back home for the summer, said she wanted to raise attention to the struggles of black people even though they don’t make up a large portion of Maine’s population.

“We don’t have a lot of black voices, but we wanted to use our privilege to come here and make a statement,” Irving said.

Later in the morning, Pam and Todd Chamberlain, a pair of retirees from Brewer, had camped out on the other side of the road in the shade of King Cummings Park. Pam wore a shirt supporting Joe Biden for president. Her husband, a U.S. Army Veteran, said they had not originally planned to come, but decided to do so out of defiance after hearing reports that some Trump supporters planned to come to the event with weapons.

“I served 30 years,” he said. “I can’t stand what our commander-in-chief is saying about using the military to put down peaceful protests.

One Trump supporter who came armed, Stephen Elliott of Palermo, stood on one side of North Main Street holding a semiautomatic rifle. Elliott, a security guard at MaineGeneral Health, said he has training to use the weapon and had brought it to assert his constitutional rights while also supporting the town of Guilford.

He also didn’t rule out using it to keep the peace if there was violence at the event, given the rioting that has happened elsewhere in the country in recent days and the fact that local law enforcement had their hands full overseeing the president’s visit.

“They shouldn’t feel threatened,” he said of anyone who disagreed with his decision. “This is America. People should feel safe.”