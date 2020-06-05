Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute over copyright violation claim

Matt Rourke | AP Matt Rourke | AP

• June 5, 2020 3:44 pm

Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, although the video was still up on President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel Friday.

“This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner,” the warning posted Friday said of the video, which includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start. “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

This might propel an escalation in the war of words between the president and the social media giant. Twitter placed fact-check warnings on two tweets from Trump’s own account that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted problems with the November U.S. elections. It also demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third Trump tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Trump responded by threatening to retaliate against social media companies.

Twitter did not state who had made the complaint. The Burbank, California lawyer who requested the takedown, Sam Koolaq, declined to identify his client or the copyright violation in the video. He said in an email that he also submitted takedown notices to YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, where the video was still up as of midday Friday.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, and YouTube didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The three minute and 45 second clip is a montage of photos and videos of peaceful marches and police officers hugging protesters interspersed with some scenes of burning buildings and vandalism, set to gentle piano music and Trump speaking.

...