See where all the protests are happening across Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 5, 2020 12:55 pm

Updated: June 5, 2020 1:27 pm

Over the past week, demonstrators have gathered in groups large and small, from South Portland to Caribou, across Maine to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

The Bangor Daily News identified protests spanning at least 20 Maine towns and cities over the past week, ranging from just a handful of protesters in Presque Isle to more than a thousand in Portland. Rallies in Bangor, Waterville, Rockland and Brunswick drew hundreds of protestors. For many towns and cities in Maine, the whitest state in the nation, the protests are the largest in decades.

To show their scale, the Bangor Daily News compiled a map of the protests across the state based on both our own reporting and reporting by other Maine news outlets.

Nearly 20 additional anti-racism rallies have been planned for this weekend and next week, which are also mapped. Some of those protests are planned as a response to President Donald Trump’s visit to the state on Friday.

Planned protests are in green. Protests that have already happened are in blue.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to use the U.S. military to put down protests across the country. And on Monday, Attorney General Bill Bar ordered police to attack and disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House, so Trump could have a photo-op in front of a nearby church.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder after video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before Floyd’s death on May 25. Three other officers at the scene, since fired, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

If you know of other protests, please send them along to mainefocus@bangordailynews.com.