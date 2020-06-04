Man dies after fight outside Auburn apartment building

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• June 4, 2020 7:17 am

Police are investigating the death of a man outside an Auburn apartment building late Wednesday night.

Two men reportedly got into a fight about 11 p.m. outside an apartment building on Hampshire Street, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One man, who was in his 40s, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he later died, McCausland said. The victim’s name has not been released as authorities work to contact his family.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The other man, who police have identified but declined to release his name, left the scene on foot and has not been located. McCausland said there is no threat to the public.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Maine State Police at 624-7076 or the Auburn Police Department at 333-6650.