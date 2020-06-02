Maine sees largest spike in coronavirus deaths since April

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• June 2, 2020 11:57 am

Updated: June 2, 2020 12:13 pm

Another five Mainers have died as health officials reported Tuesday that 28 more cases of the new coronavirus were detected.

There have now been 2,377 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,349 on Monday.

Of those, 2,118 have been confirmed positive, while 259 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

Tuesday’s report marks the largest spike in deaths related to the coronavirus since April 23, when five people also died. The statewide death toll now stands at 94.

So far, 287 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,646 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 637 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 674 on Monday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 51,041 negative test results out of 53,843 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,812,125 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 105,192 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

