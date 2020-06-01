24 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• June 1, 2020 12:00 pm

Updated: June 1, 2020 12:00 pm

Another 24 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 2,349 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,325 on Sunday.

Of those, 2,093 have been confirmed positive, while 256 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 89.

So far, 284 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while 1,586 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 674 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 684 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 46,943 negative test results out of 49,742 overall. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,792,512 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 104,435 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

