Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed until 2021

• June 1, 2020 4:00 pm

The Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction ceremony because of complications of the COVID-19 situation.

The hall of fame committee made the decision early, citing a respect for several inductees and 1968 football team members, who live out of state and would have been traveling by air to Maine.

The inductions originally were scheduled for Sept. 26.

“We sincerely share the disappointment that will be felt by so many, especially you, the inductees, as well as our supporters,” the committee said. “This extremely difficult decision was not taken lightly and was a result of careful consideration in regard to maintaining and providing a safe atmosphere for all involved.

The health, wellness and safety of our attendees (inductees, guests, students, school/city and catering staff and fellow Hall of Fame committee members) are our primary concern.”

The committee pointed out that many of the people attending Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame events are over the age of 60 and thus are in a higher-risk group in regard to COVID-19.

Also, with state guidelines limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people through August, and the need to maintain social distancing of six feet between individuals, holding a banquet where approximately 280 people would be present was a concern.

The Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame is planning to hold its next inductions at an undetermined date in the fall of 2021. Over the next several months, hall of fame committee liaisons will continue to work with the individual inductees and the captains and coaches of the 1968 Football Team assisting in the collection of photos, compiling lists of memorabilia for display and gathering biographical information.

