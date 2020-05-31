Monday, July 1, 2020: No more tyranny, enough is enough, Trump’s Memorial Day Weekend

• May 31, 2020 8:52 am

No more tyranny

I write today to express my utter disapproval of the actions perpetrated on Maine’s citizens by Gov. Janet Mills. She has managed to place Maine under her tyrannical powers through the COVID scare, causing untold financial hardship, denying citizens their constitutional freedoms, and, in my opinion, enhancing suffering well beyond the original health issue at hand.

She has signed executive orders to require citizens to wear masks, adhere to social distancing requirements and required that some employers conduct contact tracing of their customers. Recent media articles have described allegations about Maine’s fusion center using technology to illegally collect personal data.

I believe Mills has violated her oath of office. She swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Maine Constitution.

Instead, she has apparently decided she can run the state of Maine without the co-equal powers granted to the legislative and judicial departments during this so-called emergency, and creating orders that I don’t believe she has the authority to do or enforce.

How much tyranny will Maine citizens endure? It’s time that our Legislature reconvene, and start the impeachment of Gov. Janet Mills.

I urge every citizen to contact their legislative representatives and demand they support immediate impeachment before this governor completely bankrupts the great state of Maine and turns Maine into a police state beyond what she has already done.

Kevin Bushey

Ashland

Enough is enough

My cousin Paula died recently of COVID-19. When I shared this horrible news with a friend, her first reaction is shock followed by sympathy. Immediately after, I intuited the fear that is just beneath the surface and feel a need to rush in and try to reassure my friend — and myself. Was my cousin older than my friend? Did she have an underlying medical condition that my friend doesn’t have? My grief and the loss of a valuable human being become confused with our own fears of getting sick and dying.

More Americans have already died from COVID-19 than were killed in the Vietnam War. When this pandemic is over, will we surpass all the deaths in our Civil War, or will we surpass all the deaths in all our wars put together? At what point will we all come together and not see some deaths as expendable: “old” people, people in nursing homes, people with underlying medical conditions, people of color, poor people, front-line medical workers?

At what point do we say, “enough is enough” and band together as one nation, one community, and one world actually — and try to tackle a worldwide catastrophe? The virus is a medical catastrophe, not a political issue. We are a rich country, and we can and must help people survive financially, while at the same time keeping people as safe as possible. We can do both. We must do a lot better. I love you, Paula.

Alan Blum

Harpswell

Not enough people vote

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Maine has the highest number of registered voters as a percentage of the state’s population (77 percent) when compared to all of the other states. We also earn high marks for voter participation in primary and general elections. Yet, in the 2018 midterm election, statewide voter turnout was only around 60 percent. Is that considered a good turnout?

What does it say about us as citizens when more than a third of us won’t even weigh in on the shaping of our state and federal governments? Our vote is our strongest tool in a democracy. Prepare now for the upcoming primary and general elections.

If people have not done so, they should register to vote, or check with their municipal clerk to confirm their voter registration and party affiliation. Also, everyone should request an application form to receive an absentee ballot so they can safely vote from home in this uncertain time of COVID-19. An application can be printed and mailed, or made online from the Secretary of State’s website, found under the headers Elections and Voting/ Voter Information/Absentee Voting.

Eric Boothroyd

Dover-Foxcroft

Trump’s Memorial Day weekend

We have lost over 100,000 Americans to COVID-19. This is by far the worst record in the world in controlling this disease, and we are far from the end of this misery. Our COVID-19 deaths to date are greater than the combined total U.S. war deaths in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan. These are 100,000 real people who have suffered terribly. These are not just numbers — they are agonies for those killed and for their families!

So, this Memorial Day, I stepped out on my porch and, like thousands of others who could, played Taps in tribute to our American heroes — military and otherwise. At about the same time, our president took the opportunity to insult multiple high-profile Americans and offered a stupid murder conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough in between rounds of golf.

How many more golf rounds has he played at this point than President Obama did? How many of his supporters remember Trump’s 2014 criticism of Obama for playing golf when there were two U.S. cases of Ebola at the time?

Further, over a weekend that should have been dedicated to patriotic Americans, Trump retweeted people mocking Stacey Abrams’ weight, ridiculing Nancy Pelosi’s teeth, and calling Hillary Clinton a “skank.”

He also claimed that mail-in voting (which he personally takes advantage of in Florida) produces fraud.

He also called for people to return to church services — but of course he did not. Instead, he played golf on both Saturday and Sunday.

I hope that everyone – from all sides of our broad political spectrum – will carefully evaluate what is going on here, where Trump is leading our country, and vote their personal ethics and conscience in the upcoming federal elections.

Donald Holmes

Sedgwick

Who to call

I think the easiest idea for the Legislature vs. Gov. Janet Mills is to ask the president to resume his powers as president of the United States. Ask him to take the reins on all states reopening plans.

He has a whole task force for this. I think they would be reopening businesses right now. Ask them to do it. Why did they abdicate responsibility to the states anyway? Call President Trump, not Gov. Mills.

Robbie Rubly-Burggraff

Charlotte