Janet Mills’ campground restrictions violate constitutional rights, Department of Justice says

• May 29, 2020 2:26 pm

Updated: May 29, 2020 2:37 pm

Gov. Janet Mills’ 14-day quarantine for people coming into Maine is unconstitutional because it discriminates against out-of-staters who want to use the state’s campgrounds, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The brief was filed in a lawsuit in federal court in Portland that was filed earlier this month by campground and restaurant owners in southern Maine. It asks U.S. District Judge Lance Walker to force Mills to lift her quarantine order.

“The United States Constitution requires government to protect the privileges and immunities of all citizens in our nation,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. “These privileges and immunities include the right of Americans to travel freely anywhere in our country, and state governments cannot limit the right of out-of-state Americans to travel to their state unless doing so is substantially related to protecting the public safety.”

Dreiband also said that Mills’ orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus are imposing devastating economic costs on the campgrounds owners who filed the lawsuit. Maine could use less restrictive means to advance its interest in protecting public safety, he said.

Mills allowed private campgrounds in Maine to reopen to state residents but not out-of-staters on Memorial Day weekend.

The businesses — Bayley’s Camping Resort, the Little River Bar & Grille and the Seaside Square Cafe, all in Scarborough, and the Little Ossipee Campground in Waterboro — claim that the 14-day quarantine is negatively impacting their businesses.

Between March 16 and May 12, Bayley’s Camping Resort canceled 715 reservations because of the quarantine requirement, according to the lawsuit, which was filed after business hours on Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland. As a result, the business has refunded $153,182 in reservation fees and lost $260,455 in revenue.

That state has argued that the orders crafted by Mills, a former attorney general, are constitutional.

“The self-quarantine order does not implicate or violate the constitutional right-to-travel or any other constitutional provision,” her attorneys said in their brief. “As the Supreme Court held long ago, states have broad latitude when confronting a public health emergency, and the normal constitutional analysis does not apply.”

Little Ossipee Campground has lost $38,000 in revenue from 10 seasonal campsite cancellations. Revenue there is down by $94,428 this year, the lawsuit said.