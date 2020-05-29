7 Maine emergency operations center workers test negative for coronavirus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 29, 2020 12:55 pm

The seven state employees who work in an emergency operations center in Augusta and developed coronavirus-like symptoms tested negative for the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

On Thursday, their symptoms prompted a temporary closure of the emergency operations center in north Augusta that has been hosting daily news briefings with Gov. Janet Mills, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah and other top state officials. Those officials have not been in close contact with the affected employees, according to Shah.

Maine CDC medical epidemiologists continue to investigate what caused the symptoms, according to a news release. Many of the seven employees reported feeling better on Friday. Three work for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, two for the Maine CDC and two for the Maine National Guard.

The emergency operations center remains closed, with employees working on COVID-19 response remotely. Plans to clean the building are underway, according to the news release. The building it is in also houses offices of the Maine Department of Labor and the state’s public safety department.