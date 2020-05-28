Maine closes emergency operations center after 7 employees show virus symptoms

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 28, 2020 1:40 pm

This story will be updated.

Maine has temporarily closed an emergency operations center in Augusta that has been hosting news conferences featuring Gov. Janet Mills and top state officials after seven employees showed symptoms of the coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday.

The center is now temporarily conducting all operations remotely. The symptomatic workers are now staying home and being tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to a Thursday news release from the Maine Emergency Management Agency and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three of the employees who showed symptoms work for MEMA, two work for Maine CDC and two work for the Maine Army National Guard, the agencies announced on Thursday. Their test results are expected within 24 hours. Maine CDC is now identifying people who had close contact with those employees and advising them on appropriate precautions, the agencies said.

Their two leaders, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah and MEMA Director Peter Rogers, have not been in close contact with the employees and neither has Mills or other agency heads who have also participated in recent press briefings in that center, the state said.