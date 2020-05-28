Reduced COVID-19 restrictions mean 6th Downeast Metro Amateur golf tournament will be played

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• May 28, 2020 6:20 pm

The Downeast Metro Amateur golf tournament will be held as scheduled next month.

The 6th annual event, which had been in jeopardy because of safety restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held June 13-14 at Bangor Municipal Golf Course and the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor.

Bangor Municipal golf pro Rob Jarvis said Gov. Janet Mills’ decision Wednesday night to remove the condition requiring golfers to play only in their home counties paved the way for the tournament to be played.

Mills subsequently amended that rule to allow golfers to play in a different county if they were members at a course in a different county.

However, all participants in the Downeast Metro Amateur must be Maine residents.

Last year’s winner, Stephen Saleeby, was from Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We’re good to go,” said Jarvis, who was confident Mills would lift the county restriction.

“We’re excited. We’re really looking forward to it. So are the players. We didn’t want to cancel it. That would have really stunk. We didn’t have the option of being able to move it [to another date],” Jarvis said.

Jarvis and Kebo Valley pro Pieter DeVos are the co-directors of the tournament.

The lifting of some of the golf restrictions also has enabled Bangor Muni to host a Maine State Golf Association women’s tournament next Tuesday.

Several of the golf-related guidelines remain intact such as social distancing, keeping the flag in the cup, one person per cart and no bunker rakes, water coolers or ball washers. The cup still must extend out of the hole, be upside down or have a noodle inside to keep golfers from having to reach down into the hole to retrieve their ball.

Jarvis said not having bunker rakes will enable the golfers to move their ball to a clean spot in the bunker if it had landed in a disturbed area resulting from the fact it hadn’t been raked.

He did say that his course ranger will have a bunker rake in his golf cart and will try to rake the sand traps when he is able.

Clubhouses, driving ranges and practice greens, which had been closed, will also be opened with coronavirus restrictions in place, he said.

The A and B flights of the Downeast Metro Amateur will be held at Bangor Muni on June 13, then finish Sunday at Kebo. The C and D flights will compete June 13 at Kebo and June 14 at Muni.

