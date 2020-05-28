3 more Mainers die as another 52 coronavirus cases are detected

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 28, 2020 11:57 am

Updated: May 28, 2020 1:09 pm

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another three Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday confirmed 52 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,189 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,137 on Wednesday.

Of those, 1,951 have been confirmed positive, while 238 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The latest deaths involved three residents of Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 84.

So far, 264 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 58 people are currently hospitalized, with 22 critical care and 14 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,402 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 703 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 699 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 46,943 negative test results out of 49,742. About 5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

Thursday’s report comes as at least five clients and staff at Milestone Recovery’s India Street shelter in Portland have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Maine CDC is investigating the cases and whether they are linked. Work is ongoing to test about 40 people who had contact with the initial case.

The Maine Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it will again test inmates and staff at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, where four inmates tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,092 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 46 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 264, 100 and 370 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (128), Knox (20), Lincoln (20), Oxford (29), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (30), Somerset (22) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another five cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,703,989 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 100,651 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: What Maine is doing to expand contact tracing