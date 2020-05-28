Inmates and staff at Windham prison will be tested again for coronavirus

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Corrections Courtesy of the Maine Department of Corrections

• May 28, 2020 11:50 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Inmates and staff at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham will be tested again for the coronavirus, the corrections commissioner announced Wednesday.

That move comes after four inmates in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, last week.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Randall Liberty, the corrections commissioner, said about 200 people will be tested each day until all inmates, staff and vendors have been retested. He said the results should be returned within 24 to 72 hours.

A man only described as in his 20s became the first inmate with the Maine prison system to test positive for the coronavirus on May 19. That was followed by three additional prisoners, all men, who tested positive. They all are incarcerated at the Windham prison, and Liberty said Wednesday they remain in isolation.

After the first positive case, universal testing began of all inmates, staff and vendors on the Windham prison campus. Out of 744 test samples, 283 staff tested negative, while just three out of 461 inmates tested positive, according to Liberty.

Watch: Testing at Maine correctional centers