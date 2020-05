Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

• May 28, 2020 9:39 am

An Oxford man was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle crashed in Weld.

Thomas Ownes, 66, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Route 142, also known as Mill Street, about 11:30 p.m. when he lost control at a curve and crashed, according to the Maine State Police.

Ownes was not wearing a helmet, and he died at the scene, the state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Weld is west of Farmington in Franklin County.