Watch: Maine CDC to deliver 2 p.m. coronavirus press conference

• May 26, 2020 11:34 am

Updated: May 26, 2020 2:00 pm

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,109 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 2,074 on Monday.

Of those, 1,894 have been confirmed positive, while 215 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest death involved a resident of Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 79.

So far, 258 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 60 people are currently hospitalized, with 26 in critical care and 13 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,318 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 712 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 706 on Monday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 38,154 negative test results out of 40,609. About 6 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,056 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 41 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 247, 99 and 359 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (128), Knox (20), Lincoln (20), Oxford (22), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (28), Somerset (21) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,665,852 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 98,294 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

