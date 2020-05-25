19 new coronavirus cases detected in Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 25, 2020 11:39 am

This story will be updated.

Another 19 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday.

There have now been 2,074 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. That’s up from 2,055 on Sunday.

Of those, 1,858 have been confirmed positive, while 216 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The statewide death toll stands at 78.

So far, 1,290 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 706 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s down from 714 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,040 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 40 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 238, 99 and 350 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (36), Hancock (11), Kennebec (128), Knox (20), Lincoln (20), Oxford (21), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (28), Somerset (21) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Wednesday, there have been 38,154 negative tests out of 40,609. Some people have been tested more than once. The state’s rate of positive tests is 5.4 percent, which is substantially lower than many virus hotspots in the U.S., Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,643,499 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 97,722 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: Testing at Maine correctional centers