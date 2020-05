Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• May 26, 2020 10:31 am

The teen who died in a Saturday crash in Hudson has been identified.

Chantell Hunt, 17, of Hudson was driving a 2005 white Subaru on Darling Road, near Sherry Drive, about 1 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, struck trees and rolled over, ejecting Hunt, according to Chief Deputy William R. Birch of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and Birch said Tuesday no additional information was available.