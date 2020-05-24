Penobscot
May 24, 2020
Penobscot

Teen killed in Hudson crash

Stock image | Pixabay
By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff

A teenager was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on the Darling Road in Hudson.

The teen driver went off the road at 1 p.m. and hit several trees before rolling back over onto the road, according to a post on the Facebook page for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who has not yet been identified by officials, was alone in the vehicle and was ejected in the crash. Passersby and sheriff’s deputies tried to save his or her life, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed appears to be a primary factor, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

 

Comments

