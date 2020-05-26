Appleton woman found dead under riding lawn mower

Lauren Abbate | BDN Lauren Abbate | BDN

• May 26, 2020 12:06 pm

An Appleton woman was found dead underneath a riding lawn mower Saturday.

A family member found Doreen Robbins, 59, unresponsive underneath the lawn mower around 1 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Patrick Polky of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member called 911 and emergency medical responders performed CPR on Robbins upon arrival, but they were unable to resuscitate her.

Police believe the mower fell from a 5-foot retaining wall onto her. The exact circumstances and cause of the death are being investigated.