Teen dies from serious injuries in Peaks Island lawnmower accident

• May 20, 2020 5:27 am

A teen died Monday after he was injured while mowing a lawn on Peaks Island.

The 16-year-old was using a riding lawnmower about 4 p.m. when he became trapped between the mower and a parked boat, suffering serious injuries, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

Paramedics from the island and mainland attempted to resuscitate the teen, but he was pronounced dead, Martin said Tuesday night.

“This is a tragic incident and the Portland Police Department wants to express their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the victim,” Martin said in a statement.

Martin did not release the teen’s name Tuesday, but the Portland Press Herald reports the victim was Blain Alves, a student at Deering High School in Portland whose family lives on Peaks Island. Alves played baseball, basketball and football at the school, the newspaper reports.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death, Martin said.

Peaks Island is off the coast of Portland in Casco Bay.