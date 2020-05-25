May 25 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• May 25, 2020 7:44 am

Today is Monday and Memorial Day. Another Mainer has died as health officials on Sunday confirmed that 42 more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maine.

There have now been 2,055 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday.

The statewide death toll stands at 78.

Here’s the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— “This Memorial Day, veterans won’t come to Bangor — or any community — to march in a parade. Clapping spectators won’t line the streets to cheer them on. Thousands of people won’t gather at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, to honor the nation’s war dead.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

— “Older workers now find themselves confronting the question of how much longer they want to work and how that intersects with their finances in the post-coronavirus world. It will depend on how quickly the economy bounces back from the economic shock that has left more than 100,000 Mainers out of work.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

— “As construction has been deemed an essential business during Maine’s coronavirus-related economic shutdown, work has continued more or less as usual for thousands of workers, but with added safety measures, personal protective equipment and social distancing.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “Two more prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Corrections said Saturday. The men, inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, are the third and fourth prisoners in the state to be diagnosed after the facility began campus-wide testing last week after the first positive case was confirmed.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

— “This year’s Memorial Day will pay tribute not only to those who died on the battlefield but more recent fallen soldiers. And in a reminder of the way coronavirus has transformed American lives and traditions, many of the usual Memorial Day gatherings have been either canceled or curtailed — mindful of the pandemic that has already killed more than 90,000 people in the U.S.” — The Associated Press

— “It is springtime in Maine and we are running the Corona River. No one has scouted this river before, no one can tell us what is ahead.” — Geoff Gratwick, opinion guest column

— As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,643,499 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 97,722 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 6,372 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,693 in Connecticut, 608 in Rhode Island, 209 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.