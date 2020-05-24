Another Mainer dies as 42 new coronavirus cases are detected

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 24, 2020 12:06 pm

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as 42 more coronavirus cases have been detected in the state.

There have now been 2,055 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. That’s up from 2,013 on Saturday.

Of those, 1,845 have been confirmed positive, while 210 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

The statewide death toll has risen to 78. The death reported on Sunday was a man in his 60s from York County

So far, 253 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 59 people are currently hospitalized, with 27 in critical care and 13 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, 1,263 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 714 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 704 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 38,154 negative tests out of 40,609. Some people have been tested more than once. The state’s rate of positive tests is 5.4 percent, which is substantially lower than many virus hotspots in the U.S., Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,622,670 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 97,087 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

