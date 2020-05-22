Man charged in Rumford crash that killed bicyclist

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

May 22, 2020

A Mexico man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he fatally struck a bicyclist in Rumford.

Alger M. Aleck, 37, was charged with manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs which caused a death, according to Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan, who added that additional charges may be filed after the investigation is completed.

The bicyclist was pedaling along Route 2, a little more than a mile west of a McDonald’s restaurant, about 10:57 a.m. when she was struck by a blue 2006 Honda Accord driven by Aleck, Milligan said.

The bicyclist died at the scene, he said.

Aleck was still at the scene when police arrived, and a Farmington police technician obtained a court-ordered blood sample from Aleck, according to Milligan.

The bicyclist’s name was being withheld pending notification of her family, Milligan said.

Aleck was being held Thursday at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris on $15,000 bail. He was expected to be arraigned Friday.

