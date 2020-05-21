State reports increase of 58 coronavirus cases

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 21, 2020 11:57 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Health officials reported another 58 cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday with no additional deaths.

There have now been 1,877 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,819 on Wednesday where the state saw its largest single-day spike.

Of those, 1,678 have been confirmed positive, while 199 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 73.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

Meanwhile, 1,145 people have fully recovered from the virus, meaning there are 659 active and likely cases in the state, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 636 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, 40,609 coronavirus tests have been performed in the state.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 919 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 38 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 202, 98 and 320 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (8), Franklin (35), Hancock (11), Kennebec (123), Knox (20), Lincoln (18), Oxford (18), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (28), Somerset (20) Waldo (51) and Washington (2) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,551,853 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 93,439 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Watch: The difference between a face mask and face covering