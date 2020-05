Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• May 21, 2020 7:35 am

FARMINGTON — A mother and her 6-year-old son were seriously injured in an ATV crash in Farmington Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old mother was driving an ATV with her son sitting behind her when she lost control as she approached a bridge and fell 23 feet down into Hardy Brook, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

The boy was taken by Life Fight to Maine Medical Center while his mother was taken by ambulance.