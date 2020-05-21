Lewiston-Auburn
May 21, 2020
Rabid fox attacks Lisbon woman

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A fox with a rodent in its mouth pauses after crossing a road in Phippsburg in 2010.
By CBS 13

LISBON, Maine — A 76-year-old woman was attacked and injured by a fox in Lisbon on Tuesday, police said.

The woman was sitting in her yard on Keay Road around 4 p.m. when a fox suddenly appeared and attacked her, according to police.

The animal bit the woman on her legs and hand. Her husband was able to kill the fox, according to police.

The victim was taken by her family to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, which included rabies vaccinations.

The dead fox was taken to the Maine Center for Disease Control in Augusta where it tested positive for rabies.

Police say this is the first reported animal attack in the Lisbon area.

Police are reminding Mainers to vaccinate your pets against rabies and to always be aware of your surroundings as these attacks can occur quickly without notice or noise.

 

