Up Beat: Faced with more people-time, cats are getting creative

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

• May 19, 2020 6:00 pm

Even in the best of times, it’s hard to know what a cat is thinking. They are often silent, enigmatic critters who really do seem to consider their humans as staff, not owners. Largely left to their own devices during the day while their staff — rather, owners — are away at work or school, a feline’s daily life is a bit of a mystery.

But ever since Mainers have been working, learning and socializing at home due to the stay at home order that went into effect in March, cats and people have been thrown together all day every day. Are the cats of Maine thrilled with the constant companionship? Or are they over it and ready for everyone to leave them alone?

We asked our readers and here are some of the responses:

“Marco is still trying to figure out why we are home all day every day, but makes sure we are getting our work done by supervising,” said his owner Lana Picard.

“Toaster and George have found refuge in the basement among the seedlings,” says owner and gardener Laura Neal. “Although I’m not sure if they’re trying to avoid me, or just that heat mats and warm lights are too hard to resist. Regardless, looks like a promising cat crop this year!”

“Ebony can’t believe her family waited 16 years of her life to stay home all day with her,” said Kris Malmborg. Meanwhile, Felix and Sassy, who are not pictured, are mostly annoyed at the constant human presence, according to Malmborg.

Luna finds ever more creative locations inside from which to keep an eye on her humans, according to her owner and Indigenous basket maker Barry Dana.

“Willie is really used to having a lot more private time at home,” said his owner Katie Brown.