Wednesday, May 20, 2020: Don’t forget these other frontline workers, reopening safely, little white churches

• May 19, 2020 12:47 pm

Don’t forget these other frontline workers

Here in Maine, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless efforts to confront COVID-19 and care for the sick are an inspiration to Americans everywhere. We owe a debt of gratitude to these individuals and their families.

The same goes for Maine people working on another frontline: the countless manufacturing workers, farmers, bottlers, delivery drivers, cashiers and grocery clerks who have been maintaining the supply chain for food and beverages. These folks have remained at their post for the past two months so that all of us have the sustenance we need.

Like so many everyday heroes, these men and women (and indirectly, their families) are confronting COVID-19 to ensure that we have food to eat and beverages to drink. They are on the job every day — packaging and bottling, loading and driving trucks, stocking shelves and keeping grocery stores open. Under normal circumstances, we probably wouldn’t notice. Because of their work, we can all maintain some sense of normalcy to make it through these strange and troubling times.

On behalf of the Maine Beverage Association, we’d also like to thank our elected officials and government leaders. Our workers could not do their essential work without your continued support.

Newell Augur

Executive director

Maine Beverage Association

Augusta

Reopening safely

I looked at the front page picture of the May 19 edition of the BDN showing the opening of the Hot Spot Diner and wondered if the BDN chose this picture to show us how not to reopen responsibly. Not only is the owner, Tarah Diffen, not wearing a mask and maintaining the recommended 6 feet of space between herself and her customers, she literally has her arm around one of them.

It’s pictures like this that make me wonder if we’re ready to start opening up businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic. We have no cure, no vaccine and insufficient testing. If businesses can’t follow the guidelines for safely reopening, then maybe they shouldn’t be allowed to reopen.

Catherine McLoud

Corea

Safety is the priority

As a former health care provider and now a business owner, I want to thank Gov. Janet Mills for all her efforts in keeping the people of Maine safe. The phase process to open the state will keep people safe. Our priority to each other is safety.

Yes, there will be people trying to bend the rules or disobey the orders. I do not want on my conscience that I infected someone and could have prevented it. Wearing masks is not unconstitutional, it’s common sense. By the way, I am a registered Republican who believes in voting for the person, not the party. Mills is doing a great job, and shouldn’t open the door when the wolves are knocking.

Susan Lara

Eastport

Little white churches

Dennis St. Jean’s letter to the editor in the BDN’s April 29 issue, where he said, “I find support for President Donald Trump both confounding and reprehensible” tells me that he has no understanding of why the 2nd Congressional District voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

I believe it was because of all the little white churches on the hillsides on the small towns and the large, granite churches in the cities where their congregations worship God the creator and believe in the sanctity of life for the unborn, helpless fetuses aborted at an alarming rate: more than 60 million since Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court in 1973.

Most of these conservative voters believed it was in their best interest to have a conservative president who would appoint a conservative justice to the Supreme Court. The liberal left wanted a liberal Supreme Court justice appointed.

The conservatives carried the day in 2016, and perhaps the biggest overlooked issue was abortion and the Supreme Court appointments that were coming up after the election.

To call these Trump supporters, who value the sanctity of life of the unborn, “reprehensible” and “like a cult” may be in itself reprehensible.

Harold Waltz

Millinocket

Bring back coverage

I have always enjoyed reading the BDN and have recently become a home subscriber. Unfortunately, I have noticed that the size of the paper and coverage of events in northern and eastern Maine has dramatically decreased.

For instance, I just read a BDN online article regarding the Calais City Council in which the BDN quoted extensively from the Portland Press Herald. They should be quoting the BDN when an event occurs in northeastern Maine rather than the BDN quoting them.

I realize that times are tough these days, but please bring back what used to be excellent coverage of events up north.

Steve Bulloch

Searsport

