Portland courthouse reopens after possible coronavirus case

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 19, 2020 12:26 pm

A Cumberland County courthouse has reopened after a possible coronavirus case late last week.

Staff at the Portland courthouse were sent home Friday because a court employee was believed to have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to Amy Quinlan, the communications director for the Maine Judicial Branch.

She said the courthouse underwent a deep cleaning over the weekend and reopened Monday.

The employee has since tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Quinlan.

Maine’s court system has taken numerous steps to halt the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting court hours, postponing jury trials until at least June 30, holding supreme court arguments remotely and postponing eviction, foreclosure and small claims proceedings.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,741 confirmed and likely cases of the coronavirus in all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where there have been 863 infections and 38 deaths.