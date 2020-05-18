Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Maine studio almost ready

Richard Drew | AP Richard Drew | AP

• May 18, 2020 9:01 pm

It appears “the northernmost bureau of Fox News,” just down the road from Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s vacation home, is almost ready to go on the air from inside the old town garage in Woodstock, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Carlson, who purchased the building in Bryant Pond village last fall for $30,000, told the town he plans to use the small studio about 35 days a year for his one-hour, prime-time television show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Documents submitted to the town, which sold him the property behind the abandoned Franklin Grange Hall on Route 26, indicate that Carlson intended to spend about $88,000 to upgrade the decaying garage to house a small studio, a kitchenette, some space to pursue unstated hobbies, storage and a bathroom, the Press Herald reports.

The deal almost didn’t happen. Carlson sought, then walked away from the property until town residents voted to sell it to him in 2019.

Carlson, who did not respond to Press Herald’s requests for comment, has shown a keen interest in Maine over the years, from complaints about Somali immigrants in Lewiston to the recent controversy of Rick Savage reopening his Sunday River Brewing Co. restaurant in nearby Bethel in defiance of state rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.