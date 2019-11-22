Tucker Carlson buys Bryant Pond garage for $30K

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is now the owner of a garage and neighboring land in Bryant Pond, which he paid $30,000 to get.

Woodstock residents voted to sell the ⅓-acre property to Carlson, a longtime summer resident of Bryant Pond, during a special meeting on Tuesday that lasted 10 minutes, according to the Sun Journal.

Half a dozen residents attended to approve the transfer of land, which includes easements for water and sewer lines, access to the building, and some parking, the newspaper reported.

It’s unclear what Carlson’s plans are for the property. He previously planned to create a television studio in the garage, but declared that project dead after the Sun Journal wrote about the plans.

In recent years, Carlson rented a space in the basement of the town library to serve as a makeshift studio, according to the newspaper.

Carlson was not reached for comment by the Sun Journal.