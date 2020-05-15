Coronavirus forces Augusta to furlough city workers for 2 days

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• May 15, 2020 2:26 pm

Augusta will furlough all city workers and close the Hatch Hill Landfill on Monday as a cost-saving measure to balance revenue shortfalls in pandemic-inspired spending.

A brief press release issued by Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills on Friday stated, “As a cost saving measure, The City of Augusta now has scheduled furlough days. As a result, all administrative offices as well as Public Works and the Hatch Hill Landfill, will be closed, Monday, May 18, 2020 and June 22, 2020.”

The furloughs are another difficult step taken by city government following the announcement on April 30 that it would lay off 32 workers by the end of May to balance revenues shortfalls created by coronavirus restrictions and declines in sales, lodging and other taxes since the pandemic began about two months ago.

Waldo County commissioners said Thursday that they have also furloughed workers, three non-essential county employees, ahead of possible revenue shortfalls.

The workers laid off so far in Augusta include employees working in the registry of deeds, probate court and in the facilities department.

In Augusta, some workers have already been let go as part of the layoff plan, which targeted 15 full-time and 17 permanent part-time employees. Most of them work at city facilities that are largely closed due to the pandemic. They include the Augusta Civic Center, where most public events have been canceled, along with Lithgow Public Library and the child care bureau at Buker Community Center, officials have said.

Details on the deficits being accumulated by the loss of revenue were not immediately available on Friday.

