Inmate at Somerset County Jail dies

• May 15, 2020 4:53 pm

A Unity man died on Thursday after trying to kill himself at Somerset County Jail.

Corrections officers found David Smith, 51, still alive at the jail on Sunday morning after attempting suicide, Sheriff Jeff Trafton said. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he later died.

Smith was arrested on April 29 and charged with domestic violence assault, assault, terrorizing, criminal mischief and two counts of violating bail conditions, among other charges.

The inmate had been involved in a disturbance and assaulted his girlfriend and a neighbor, Trafton said.

Because Smith couldn’t make bail, he was transported to Somerset County Jail, in Madison, where Waldo County houses its inmates.

His death is under investigation by the Maine Department of Corrections and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Trafton said.