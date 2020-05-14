Hannaford hiring 2,000 workers to handle coronavirus rush

Troy Bennett | BDN Troy Bennett | BDN

• May 14, 2020 2:49 pm

Hannaford Supermarkets is hiring roughly 2,000 workers at stores throughout its five-state territory to handle increased demands put on it by the pandemic, the Portland Press Herald reports.

The company did not specify how many of the new jobs will be in Maine, home to roughly one-third of the Scarborough-based supermarket chain’s 182 stores.

The new workers’ responsibilities will include Hannaford’s curbside pickup service, which is part of a retooling that included stores adding plexiglass screens at checkouts and social-distancing markers.

Hannaford said it has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March. The chain is working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail industries to connect furloughed workers with open positions, the Press Herald reports.

