Police seeking driver in Livermore Falls crash that knocked out power, internet

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• May 13, 2020 3:21 pm

Police seek the driver of a car involved in a crash Tuesday night in Livermore Falls that knocked out power and internet service and closed a road for hours.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that a 2010 Nissan Altima was heading north toward PalletOne Inc. on Route 133/Park Street when it crossed the centerline, went off the road, went airborne. The vehicle then went between a guy wire and a utility pole and came to rest facing south, Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Wednesday.

The driver fled the scene into the woods. Illegal drugs and alcohol were found in the vehicle. A state trooper and a tracking dog were called, but they couldn’t find the driver. Police believe the driver to be a man from Jay, he said.

The accident was reported at 6:45 p.m. The road was reopened at about 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, Steward said.