No new coronavirus cases in Augusta Fire Department after firefighter tested positive

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

• May 12, 2020 8:54 am

Updated: May 12, 2020 9:04 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

No new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Augusta Fire Department since a firefighter tested positive last week.

Over the past five days, the department’s 50 employees, including frontline firefighters and paramedics, administrative and command staff, and its mechanic, were tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to Fire Chief Roger Audette.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

That comes after Audette confirmed last Wednesday that a firefighter had tested positive for the virus and was placed in quarantine, along with five other firefighters, and the North Augusta Fire Station was immediately closed and cleaned. Three patients who had limited contact with the firefighter are being contacted by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are happy to report that all of the tests have come back negative and our employees are doing well,” Audette said Tuesday.

The other six firefighters, who have not been identified, remain under quarantine, he added.

“Augusta Firefighters understand there is significant risk to their own health & safety as they work to serve the public during this unprecedented pandemic. The Fire Department will continue to provide support to our employees and their families as we move forward,” Audette said.