American Legion baseball cancels 2020 summer season

• May 11, 2020 11:41 am

Maine’s summer sports season has taken another hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Legion National Organization has canceled its 2020 baseball season for teenage players across the country.

American Legion officials went a step further than the Little League organization, which cited COVID-19 concerns in canceling its regional tournaments and World Series for various age groups. Local Little League organizations in Maine are still grappling with the challenge of providing a baseball experience for youngsters this season.

Despite a decline in participation in recent years, the tradition-laden American Legion baseball program has been a fixture on the state’s summer sports scene for decades.

Maine fielded 16 Senior Legion teams last year. They played in two, eight-team divisions.

However, there were 21 Junior Legion teams in action in 2019, including 15 based north of Augusta.

The Senior Legion season normally begins in mid-June and runs through late July before the Maine champion advances to the Northeast Regional tournament.

Senior Legion, for older and more experienced players, was this year to have included players who were born no earlier than 2000, up to age 19. Junior Legion targets players who are at least 13 born before 2008.