28 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Maine

• May 10, 2020 11:43 am

Another 28 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state as Maine, according to the Maine Center for Disease and Prevention.

There have now been 1,436 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties. That’s up from 1,408 on Saturday.

Of those, 1,312 have been confirmed positive, while 124 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 64.

So far, 199 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 26 people are currently hospitalized, with 17 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 861 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 451 active and likely cases in the state. That’s down from 487 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 702 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 30 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 84, 90 and 261 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

As of early Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,309,541 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 78,794 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Elsewhere in New England, there have been 4,840 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 2,932 in Connecticut, 418 in Rhode Island, 131 in New Hampshire and 54 in Vermont.

