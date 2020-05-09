Another Mainer dies as 34 new coronavirus cases are reported in the state

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 9, 2020 12:11 pm

Updated: May 9, 2020 12:43 pm

Another 34 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in the state and one more Mainer has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There have now been 1,408 confirmed and likely coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long. That’s up from 1,374 on Friday.

Of those, 1,287 have been confirmed positive, while 121 are likely positive, the Maine CDC said.

The most recent death is a woman who was older than 80 from Waldo County. The statewide death toll now stands at 64.

So far, 198 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 43 people are currently hospitalized, with 22 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 857 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 487 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 475 on Friday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, and more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 22,092 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 685 cases had been confirmed as of Friday and where the bulk of virus deaths, 30, have been concentrated. It is one of four counties where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC. The other three counties are Androscoggin with 82 cases, Penobscot with 89 and York with 256 cases.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission are at least 10 confirmed cases and at least 25 percent of those are not connected to known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been reached in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (6), Franklin (31), Hancock (10), Kennebec (109), Knox (18), Lincoln (15), Oxford (17), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (20), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties as of Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the novel coronavirus had sickened 1,288,569 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. There have been 77,344 deaths in the U.S. associated with COVID-19.

