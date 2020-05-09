Up Beat: Beat your pandemic blues by reliving your childhood TV favorites

Julia Bayly | BDN Julia Bayly | BDN

• May 9, 2020 8:00 am

Watching a favorite television show from childhood is like meeting up with an old friend. These were the shows and characters people watched growing up with theme songs that can still be sung by heart.

So make some popcorn, grab the remote and get ready to stream some childhood memories.

The 1950s

I Love Lucy — Everyone loved Lucy. Episodes in which she stomps grapes in Italy, gets drunk on cure-all vitameatavegamin or works on a candy assembly line are classics. (Hulu)

The Twilight Zone — Entering the Twilight Zone was so creepy, it was best watched with the lights on and with a friend. (Netflix).

The Mickey Mouse Club — There were fewer cheerier places for a kid to be after school than with The Mickey Mouse Club singing along with the Mousekeeters. (Disney+).

Perry Mason — Defense attorney Perry Mason only lost one case in 271 episodes — an enviable record. His technique was grilling the real guilty party while on the stand to the point he or she confessed to the crime. (CBS All Access)

The 1960s

The Carol Burnett Show — Every week comedic genius Carol Burnett and her regular cast performed skits so funny the actors themselves often cracked up on stage. (Amazon Prime Video).

Star Trek: The Original Series — Go “where no man has gone before” with the crew of the Starship Enterprise. The special effects could not be more dated but exploring new worlds and civilizations has never been more fun or campy. (Hulu).

The Addams Family —They were spooky, kooky and ooky but there is no denying that in fact it would be pretty cool to be part of the Addams Family. (Amazon Prime Video).

Dark Shadows — Forget teen idols, in the 1960s girls around the country were falling in love with the brooding, handsome vampire Barnabas Collins. Part gothic and part soap opera, Dark Shadows followed the supernatural doings in the fictional town of Collinsport, Maine. (Hulu).

The 1970s

The Mary Tyler Moore Show — Every girl in the 1970s wanted to be Mary Richards, head to the big city and toss a hat into the air on a busy street. Richards did all that while working in the WGME newsroom and still managed to find time to “turn the world on with her smile.” (Hulu).

M*A*SH* — Standing for Mobile Army Surgical Unit, M*A*SH* followed a unit of army doctors, nurses and staff in the Korean War. It was such a thought-provoking, comedic success that the final episode remains one of the most-viewed television series of all time. (Hulu).

The Brady Bunch — Two parents, six kids and one bathroom. Somehow the blended Brady family made it work with the help of housekeeper Alice. And what did happen to Tiger, the dog that appeared in 10 episodes never to be seen again? (Hulu).

The Waltons — It’s the Depression, but somehow the Walton family remained cheerful in the face of the major problems that come their way every week. (Amazon Prime Video).

The 1980s

Cheers — The opening lines of the title tune invited viewers to stop in to the neighborhood bar “where everybody knows your name.” Thirty minutes later, it’s as if they had actually shared a lot of laughs with some great friends.(Hulu and Netflix).

He-Man and Masters of the Universe — With the power of Grayskull, Prince Adam is able to transform into the champion for good He-Man. Skeletor and his evil minions don’t have a chance. (Hulu).

Family Ties — A family with two former 1960s flower children as parents and kids who include a Wall Street tycoon wannabe, a ditzy teen more in love with fashion than school and their genius younger sister would seem to be a recipe for disaster. But not for the Keaton family. (CBS.com).

Full House — Danny Tanner needed a full house and help after the death of his wife. He gets it, along with a lot of laughs, when his brother-in-law and his best friend move in. And really, who better to help him raise his three daughters? (Hulu).

The 1990s

My So-Called Life — This show had it all when it came to the challenges facing teens — boys, friends, drugs and sex. Plus plenty of teen angst. (ABC.com and Amazon Prime Video).

Beverly Hills 90210 — Even in one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country no one is safe from the dramas of being a teenager. Divorce, drugs, teen pregnancy were just as serious issues for the kids cruising Rodeo Drive. (Hulu).

Animaniacs — With almost too many characters to keep track of, Animanics used strong wit and slapstick to create a variety of improbable plots. Somehow, it even managed to work in educational components. (Hulu).

Saved by the Bell — Unless someone was living in a world with no television, it’s impossible to not have at least a nodding acquaintance with the jocks, cheerleaders, nerds and brains who attended Bayside High School. (NBC.com).

2000s

The Gilmore Girls —There’s a lot of drama in the Gilmore girls’ lives, but they get constant help and advice – some of it unsolicited — from friends and family. (Amazon Prime Video).

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius — Anytime fifth-grade genius Jimmy has a problem, he just invents some sort of gizmo or widget to solve it. (Hulu).

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody —Identical teenage twins Zack and Cody could not be more different. Zack is obsessed with girls while Cody is all about intellectual pursuits. But the two find common ground in causing trouble in the five-star hotel where their mom works and where they all live. (Disney+).

Lizzie McGuire — Every day is a popularity contest, a crisis and full of teen drama for Lizzie and her two best friends. Lizzie might be hesitant to share her feelings, but her animated alter ego is always ready to chime in. (Disney+).

2010s

Bob’s Burgers — Restaurant owner Bob believes “the burgers should speak for themselves” while he deals with competitor Jimmy Pesto and pesky visits from a health inspector who just happens to be his wife’s ex. (Fox).

The Magicians — A group of students at a secret school studying magic discover that magic is not only very real, it can be very dangerous to people. (Netflix).

Adventure Time — It’s surreal but that’s what makes it so fun to watch Finn as he fights the evil Ice King in the Land of Ooo with the help of his magical dog Jake. There’s a lot going on here, but mostly it’s Finn trying to keep Princess Bubblegum safe. (Amazon Prime Video).

Anne with an E —This is the latest version of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic Anne of Green Gables. Happier in her dreamworld than in reality, this is an Anne closer to the original work with characters that are deeply flawed. (Netflix).

Did we miss any of your favorite bingeable shows?