Orrington church to move service outside after learning judge is expected to rule against its suit

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• May 7, 2020 2:33 pm

Updated: May 7, 2020 2:36 pm

This story will be updated.

The Orrington church that sued Gov. Janet Mills over restrictions on in-person services is now expected to hold Sunday services outdoors after a federal judge indicated she would rule against the congregation, Pastor Ken Graves told his congregation Thursday.

“The earliest conference with [U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen] and lawyers revealed that the judge is opposed to granting us our temporary restraining order,” Graves, pastor of Calvary Chapel, said. “One of the things that this early conference did reveal is that the grounds on which the state will seek to deny us our right to gather is the limitations currently in effect in relation to people per square footage indoors.”

Based on limitations applied to big stores, the church would only be able to legally accomodate 15 people inside the 10,000-square-foot church, he said.

Graves said that instead of meeting indoors in defiance of Mills’ orders, which he announced Sunday at a parking lot service, the chairs inside the church would be moved outdoors on Mother’s Day Sunday.

“The nice thing about this setup is that it will allow others to sit in their cars and listen and see and still be comfortable and safe,” Graves said.

...