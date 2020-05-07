Spectrum is hiring 100 workers in Portland

John Raoux | AP John Raoux | AP

Spectrum said it is hiring 100 new customer billing agents in Portland and almost all of its new workers will be recruited virtually, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, said it switched to “virtual hiring” at the start of the coronavirus crisis, and that its new hiring process can be conducted entirely by mobile phone.

Charter said the new positions in Portland are part of a push to hire more than 3,000 employees across its 41-state operating region. The company also said on April 20 that it would not lay off or furlough any employees for at least 60 days, and that it plans to raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour over the next two years for hourly employees.

Prospective employees can apply at jobs.spectrum.com. They can then be selected to do a phone or video interview, and pre-employment screening is conducted online.