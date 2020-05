Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 7, 2020 5:08 pm

Updated: May 7, 2020 5:31 pm

Maine has limited restaurants to take-out service as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus, which has the potential to deeply affect the crucial summer tourist season.

We want to talk to you about how the pandemic has changed your dining habits to inform our reporting on Maine’s hospitality industry. Fill out the questionnaire below to help us.