Central Maine Medical Hospital hires new president from Pennsylvania

• May 7, 2020 6:07 pm

Central Maine Medical Center of Lewiston will soon have a new president who brings to his position some 35 years of experience running hospitals and other medical care facilities.

Steven G. Littleson, who most recently served as chief integration and operating officer for Lancaster General Health of Pennsylvania, starts his new role on May 11. Prior to serving in Lancaster, Littleson was the regional president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. He also served as president, hospitals division and chief operations officer for Hackensack Meridian Health of New Jersey.

The hiring of Littleson comes as Central Maine Healthcare, the parent organization of the center which also has hospitals in Rumford and Bridgton, has furloughed about 330 of its approximately 3,200 employees. Its top executives also took a pay cut as it reduced elective procedures and postponed appointments amid the coronavirus pandemic. The furlough was announced last month.

Littleson has had senior roles at Meridian Health, Southern Ocean County Hospital in New Jersey, and Sentara Healthcare in Virginia.

Littleson earned his bachelor of arts in business administration from Gettysburg College, his master of health administration from Milken Institute School of Public Health at The George Washington University, and his doctorate in business administration from Walden University.

Central Maine Medical Center is a trauma center that serves Androscoggin County and the surrounding region and is the southern Maine base for LifeFlight of Maine, the state’s only medical helicopter service.