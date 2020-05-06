A Frenchville teacher asked her second graders what makes their mom Mother of the Year. Here’s what they said.

Provided by Sherry Dubis | BDN Provided by Sherry Dubis | BDN

• May 6, 2020 6:00 pm

Up Beat is a new section of the Bangor Daily News dedicated to uplifting stories. Look for tales of people helping people and things that will make you smile

Earlier this week I received an email that immediately brought a smile to my face. Sherry Dubis, a second-grade teacher at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville, explained that she’d provided a writing prompt to her students and she thought the responses would fit into our “Up Beat” section very well.

The prompt: Nominate your mom as mother of the year, and give reasons why she deserves the honor.

“I’ve been witness to struggles and small triumphs in getting and keeping children connected and engaged in learning from home,” Dubis said. “The mothers of my students, and many others, have made exceptional efforts to learn new skills and help their children adapt to a totally foreign situation. Some parents are out-of-work and some are working full-time while we co-school.”

And Dubis’s own mother deserves some credit, too.

“My own mother is 73 years old, and could be at home enjoying a safer environment. She has COPD,” Dubis said. “She voluntarily filled a role driving a school bus for John. T. Cyr so that students can receive their meals. Moms just can’t stop being moms.”

That’s the truth. And in honor of Mother’s Day, here are some of the nomination essays that Dubis’s class sent in:

By Sophia Michaud: My mother Tammie Michaud deserves to be Mother of the Year 2020 for many reasons. First, she makes the best omelets. Second of all, she is very kind to me. When she has the time, she takes me biking. She’s pretty flexible too. Like, I wouldn’t think many moms would let a lizard from South Carolina be your pet. One more thing, she really likes to play chess, and she’s good at it. That’s why I want my mom to be Mom of the Year.

By Pyper Murphy: My mom Stacie Murphy deserves to be 2020’s Mother of the Year for many reasons.

Reason number one … She tucks me in, snuggles with me and reads me bedtime stories.

Reason number two … She makes the BEST food .

Reason number three … She takes care of everyone

Reason number four … She has a VERY special job.

Reason number five … She is a very very very very very good drawer .

It is my opinion that she … is so so so so so so so so so so so BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

By Blake Pelletier: My mom, Becky Pelletier deserves to be 2020’s Mother of the Year for many reasons.

Reason number one … My mom is the nicest person ever.

Reason number two … My mom gets to stay home and keeps my family safe in our house.

Reason number three … My mom is a massage therapist, she helps people’s bodies and makes them feel better.

Reason number four … My mom makes the best food ever.

Reason number five … My mom is great at doing my hair and nails.

I think my mom should be Mother of the Year because she takes really good care of me and my family and I love her very much!!

By Drew Marquis: Tonya Michaud deserves to be Mom of the Year and here are some reasons why. One reason is she works very hard. She also has amazing cooking talents. She is always very kind not only to people, but animals. She always takes care of me and my brother and our dogs and dad. Last, but not least, she is full of love!

By Lauren Corriveau: Meagan Corriveau deserves to be 2020’s Mother of the Year for many reasons.

Reason number one … She gives us plenty of food to eat.

Reason number two … She helps us get ready for school, and with our homework.

Reason number three … She gives us toys and plays with us too!

Reason number four … She does all the laundry and makes the beds.

Reason number five … She gives us plenty of time to play outside on the days we have to do schoolwork, too.

It is my opinion that she is the best mom in the entire world!

By Libby Cote: My mom, Casey Cote, deserves to be 2020’s Mother of the Year for many reasons.

Reason number one … She goes to the hospital every day.

Reason number two … She makes me breakfast every day.

Reason number three … She brushes my hair.

Reason number four … She does the dishes.

Reason number five … She drives me places.

It is my opinion that she is one of the best moms.

By Kamryn Shaw: Alyssa Dugal, Mother of the Year 2020. I think my mom would be mother of the year 2020 many things. 1. She is a hair stylist. 2. She can make her voice sound funny. 3. She brings me places. 4. She likes to DIY her hair colors. Last but not least she is the BEST MOM ever! There are 5 things why my mom should be mother of the year 2020!!!

By Hunter Guerrette: Ashley Guerrette deserves to be 2020’s Mother of the Year for many reasons.

She washes my clothes when they are dirty. She cooks the best spaghetti. She helps me with my homework. My Mom takes care of me when I am sick. My Mom plays games with us and took me to see Toy Story.

By Wyatt Collin: My mom, Dierdre Collin, deserves to be Mother of the Year for a few reasons. First, she helps my sister and I do our homework. That’s extra hard because she has MORE kids to teach since she’s a teacher. She put the Zoom and ClassDOJO apps on my iPad so I can work with my teacher. Also, my mom is responsible for making our breakfast. She even kept a secret about my birthday. She planned a parade because Coronavirus made sure no one could come to an indoor party. That’s why my mom should be Mother of the Year 2020.

